Gold prices today fall to 2-month lows, down 9,000 from record highs

“Gold prices edged up from Friday lows after data showed US jobs growth was slower than expected last month even as the Federal Reserve signalled faster rate hikes, which sent bullion on track for a weekly fall. Technically spot gold is in now range of $1783 and $1810 and break of either side will fuel $20 to $30 movement, for the day if at the start of European session it takes support then we can witness $1798 - $1805 on higher side while $22.65 and $22.85 in spot silver," said Vidit Garg, director at MyGoldKart.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}