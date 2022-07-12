In global markets, gold today fell to nine-month lows as the US dollar held near 20-year highs. Spot gold was flat at $1,734.97 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since Sept. 30 of $1,722.36 earlier in the session. The euro was near parity to the dollar on concerns that concerns that an energy crisis could tip Europe into recession. Strength in the dollar makes greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

In India, gold has corrected sharply from last week's highs amid softening global rates. Last week, gold had jumped to of ₹ ₹52,300 in domestic markets after the government in a sudden move hiked the import duty the check the depreciation of rupee. India imports bulk of its gold requirement. Apart from import duty, the rupee-dollar rate and GST rate (3% currently) determine the domestic prices of the precious metals. On MCX, gold rates were flat at ₹50,600 levels.

Gold traders will be watching for US inflation numbers due later this week to gauge whether the US Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively tighten policy to curb inflation.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $19.14 per ounce while platinum dipped 0.7% to $863.82.

The recent robust jobs data in the US has further cemented market expectations that Fed may continue with aggressive rate hikes to get inflation under control, said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

"Weakness across commodities and continuing ETF outflows is also weighing on gold price. However, supporting price is renewed virus concerns in China and some other parts of Asia and rise in China’s consumer price at the fastest pace in two years. Gold has already fallen sharply on Fed’s tightening expectations and we may see some consolidation unless there are fresh triggers," he added.