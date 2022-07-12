Gold prices today fall to 9-month lows, silver rates drop

In global markets, gold today fell to nine-month lows as the US dollar held near 20-year highs. Spot gold was flat at $1,734.97 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since Sept. 30 of $1,722.36 earlier in the session. The euro was near parity to the dollar on concerns that concerns that an energy crisis could tip Europe into recession. Strength in the dollar makes greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

