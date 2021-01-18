Gold prices today fall to lowest in over a month, down for third day in a row

Gold prices in India extended their recent slide when they slipped amid weak global cues. On MCX, gold futures fell 0.14% to over one month low of ₹48,636 per 10 gram, extending their decline to the third day. Silver futures edged 0.3% higher to ₹64,984 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices had declined ₹500 per 10 gram while silver had slumped ₹1,700 per kg.

In global markets, gold prices declined sharply today amid a stronger US dollar. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,819.77 an ounce, extending previous week's 1% fall. Other precious metals like silver and palladium were also under pressure. Silver fell 0.6% to $24.57 an ounce and palladium shed 0.2% to $2,377.49 but platinum rose 0.4% to $1,078.19.

After a nearly 25% last year, gold prices have dropped 3% in India so far this year, tracking weak global prices. Higher US Treasury yields and the dollar put pressure on the yellow metals.

Analysts however say that gold is expected to get buying support from massive stimulus packages from central banks and governments. On Friday, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund or gold ETF, SPDR Gold Trust rose 1.4% to 1,177.63 tonnes.

"Gold has so far managed to hold above $1800/oz level. However, it is struggling to gain momentum above $1860/oz level. We may see choppiness in gold. The general bias however remains on the upside amid rising virus risks and hopes of continuing stimulus measures," Kotak Securities said in a recent note.

"Silver may remain choppy unless there is clear trend in gold price. However, general bias may be on the upside as US stimulus expectations may support commodities at large," the brokerage said.

The US dollar strengthened to its highest in four weeks against rival currencies. The dollar index rose 0.03% to 90.793 today. Last week, US President-elect Joe Biden said he wants 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots during his first 100 days in office. Earlier, he had unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal to jump-start the economy. A stronger US dollar makes gold expensive for other currency holders.

Meanwhile, the World Gold Council expects gold demand to rebound in India this year. Pent-up demand and rollout of vaccines is expected to boost sales, P.R. Somasundaram, World Gold Council's managing director for India, told Bloomberg TV. (With Agency Inputs)

