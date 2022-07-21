Gold prices today fall to near 1-year lows. In India, rates dip below ₹50,0002 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 09:54 AM IST
- In India, the fall in gold rates has been less steep due to the recent import duty hike on the yellow metal.
Listen to this article
In global markets, gold rates today fell to lowest in nearly a year, buffeted by an elevated US dollar. Prospects of more interest rate hikes by major central banks also weighed on bullion's appeal. Spot gold today fell to $1,691.40, the lowest since August 2021. A stronger US dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.