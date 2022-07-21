Gold prices today fall to near 1-year lows. In India, rates dip below 50,000

“COMEX gold trades near Aug.2021 lows weighed down by pause in US dollar ahead of ECB decision today. Also weighing on price is stability in equity markets, concerns about consumer demand in India and China and continuing ETF outflows. Gold stalled near $1700/oz level for last few days despite weakness in US dollar which showed lack of confidence that US currency may weaken significantly. Gold may remain under pressure unless we see renewed selling pressure in US dollar post ECB decision. ECB is largely expected to raise interest rate by 0.25% however there is some expectations of a bigger move as well," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

