Gold prices today fall to near 2-month low, silver rates drop

Concerns about slowing growth in China and Europe also boosted the safe-haven appeal of US dollar. The greenback is also seen as a rival safe-haven asset to gold during economic and political crises. The US Fed is expected to increase rates by 50 basis points at its May 3-4 policy meeting. Rising interest rates also increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, while also boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

