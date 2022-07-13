Gold prices today fall to near 2-month lows in India, down ₹2,000 in a week2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 06:44 PM IST
- Global gold rates fell sharply today after hotter-than-expected US inflation data
Gold prices in India fell to near two-month lows, tracking lower global rates after hotter-than-expected US inflation data. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.5% to ₹50,206 per 10 gram while silver futures dipped 0.24% to ₹56,331 per kg. In India, gold had touched ₹52,300 earlier this month after the government hiked import duty but domestic rates eased amid a sharp correction in global rates.