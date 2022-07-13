Gold prices in India fell to near two-month lows, tracking lower global rates after hotter-than-expected US inflation data. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.5% to ₹50,206 per 10 gram while silver futures dipped 0.24% to ₹56,331 per kg. In India, gold had touched ₹52,300 earlier this month after the government hiked import duty but domestic rates eased amid a sharp correction in global rates.

In India, apart from import duty and global rates of the yellow metal, rupee dollar value and GST rates determine local gold prices.

In global markets, COMEX gold was down 0.8% to ₹1,710 amid a jump in US bond yields and a firm US dollar. The dollar index held near 20-year highs of 108.170 against a basket of currencies, continuing to make greenback-priced gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies on expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

Swap markets show traders are now pricing in a significant possibility that the Federal Reserve will implement a 100-basis-point hike in July in the wake of hotter-than-anticipated inflation data.

Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher rates draw investors away from bullion, which bears no interest.

US Labor Department's report released today showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose in June on both a monthly and annual basis by 1.3% and 9.1%, respectively. U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected inflation data in June

Market observers widely expect the US Federal Reserve to go for a 75-basis-point interest rate hike later this month to rein in inflation. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields rose, decreasing the appeal of non-yielding gold.

“In last few days we have seen selling pressure across commodities while US dollar index was seen as the preferred safe haven asset. We now need to see if the current trend continues post US inflation data," Kotak Securities said in a note.

“Higher price pressure makes a case for Fed to continue with aggressive interest rate hikes. However, this has been factored in and has already pushed US dollar to multi year highs. We need to see if US dollar continues to build on the gains or succumbs to profit taking," it added.

Despite the correction in recent gold prices, ETF flows remained subdued. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.17% to 1,021.53 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,023.27 tonnes on Monday. (With Agency Inputs)