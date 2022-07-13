Gold prices today fall to near 2-month lows in India, down 2,000 in a week

In global markets, COMEX gold was down 0.8% to ₹1,710 amid a jump in US bond yields and a firm US dollar. The dollar index held near 20-year highs of 108.170 against a basket of currencies, continuing to make greenback-priced gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies on expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

