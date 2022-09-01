Gold prices today fall to near lowest in 2 months, silver down at multi-year low2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 10:03 AM IST
- Gold rates today: A strong US dollar has put pressure on precious metals, including silver
Gold and silver prices remained weak today in Indian market amid a weak global trend in precious metals. On MCX, the yellow metal futures today fell 0.4% to near two-month low of ₹50,200 per 10 gram while silver tumbled to multi-year low of ₹52,395 per kg. In global markets, gold fell to six-week low amid a firm US dollar. The yellow metal was down 0.3% to $1,706.31 an ounce as the dollar index rose 0.29% to 108.983. The US bond yields also rose on expectations of the US Federal Reserve continuing with its aggressive policy stance.