Gold prices today fall to near lowest in 2 months, silver down at multi-year low

“Gold trades near 6-week low amid persistent strength in the US dollar and bond yields on back of hawkish comments from Fed officials despite mixed economic data. Also weighing on price are concerns about health of Chinese economy which may hamper consumer demand. ETF outflows also show weaker investor interest. Gold has corrected sharply from recent highs and is now near the key $1700/oz level however we may see weakness continuing unless there is a substantial correction in the US dollar and bond yields," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

