Gold prices fall to near one-month low after dropping for 3 days in a row

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold prices in futures market in India slipped on Monday, extending losses to the third day. After a 25% gain last year, gold has remained volatile and directionless trade since start of the year. On MCX, February gold futures fell 0.15% to near one-month low of ₹49,067 per 10 gram while silver edged 0.24% lower to ₹66,479 per kg. Indian markets are closed today for a public holiday. The markets will resume trading on Wednesday.

Gold prices in futures market in India slipped on Monday, extending losses to the third day. After a 25% gain last year, gold has remained volatile and directionless trade since start of the year. On MCX, February gold futures fell 0.15% to near one-month low of ₹49,067 per 10 gram while silver edged 0.24% lower to ₹66,479 per kg. Indian markets are closed today for a public holiday. The markets will resume trading on Wednesday.

The US dollar was flat against an index of rivals. US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief proposal has been met with objections from Republicans, who have called the proposal too expensive and pushed for a smaller plan targeting vaccine distribution. Gold is typically considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, likely from widespread stimulus.

Meanwhile, the US Senate on Monday voted by a wide margin to confirm Janet Yellen as the first woman to lead the Treasury Department, giving her a key role in Congress negotiations over a huge Covid-19 economic relief package. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian stock markets were mostly lower today while US Treasury yields held on to overnight gains. With global stocks trading around record highs, analysts say, investors are looking for fresh catalysts to push them higher or at least justify current valuations.

Analysts say gold is likely to to remain supported at lower levels amid rising virus cases and growth concerns. Vaccine coverage won’t reach a point that would stop transmission of the virus in the foreseeable future, the World Health Organization said. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is risking more virus variations by not pushing for vaccines in developing nations. (With Agency Inputs)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}