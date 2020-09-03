Gold prices today fall for third day in a row, silver rates flat

Gold prices in India edged lower in Indian markets today after a sharp fall in the previous session. On MCX, October gold futures were down 0.1% to ₹50771 per 10 gram while silver futures were up 0.05% to ₹68,287 per kg. In the previous session, gold futures had slumped ₹650 per 10 gram to extend losses to the second day while silver prices had crashed ₹2650 per kg. Gold prices in India have corrected sharply from their record highs of ₹56,200 hit last month.