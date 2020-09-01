Gold prices today rise for 3rd day in a row but down 4000 from record highs

Gold and silver prices in Indian markets moved higher today amid steady global rates. On MCX, October gold futures rose 0.7% to regain ₹52,000 levels per 10 gram, extending gains to the third day. Silver futures on MCX jumped 1.2% to ₹71,300 per kg. In the previous session, gold had risen ₹300 per 10 gram while silver had jumped ₹1,800 per kg. Though gold has bounced back from recent lows, it is still down ₹4,000 from August 7 highs of ₹56,200 per 10 gram.

In global markets, gold prices remained almost unchanged at near two-week high, supported by a weak US dollar. Spot gold was steady at $1,968.98 per ounce. The dollar index fell to a near two-year low at 91.81 against a basket of other currencies, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

In global markets, gold prices remained almost unchanged at near two-week high, supported by a weak US dollar. Spot gold was steady at $1,968.98 per ounce. The dollar index fell to a near two-year low at 91.81 against a basket of other currencies, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.2% to $28.17 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $931.87, and palladium dropped 0.3% to $2,235.64.

"Gold is also supported by rising virus cases globally and renewed worries about US-China tensions. Rising virus cases globally has raised doubts about sustainability of recent economic recovery," Kotak Securities said in a note.

On the other hand, weighing on gold price is mixed ETF activity, weaker consumer demand and continuing rise in global equity markets, the brokerage said.

"Gold has bounced back sharply from recent lows indicating buying interest in the market. But we recommend some caution as US dollar may turn volatile market focus shifting from Fed to other issues," Kotak added.

Last week, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the US central bank will remain accommodative for longer period through more tolerance of inflation, a stance that drove US stocks to fresh records and the dollar lower.

On Monday, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Monday expanded on Powell's comments saying that under the U.S. central bank's new policy view, a low rate of unemployment does not on its own trigger higher interest rates.

Lower interest boosts gold as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.