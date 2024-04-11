Active Stocks
Wed Apr 10 2024 15:57:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 -0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.15 0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.80 -0.83%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.90 2.49%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,825.10 2.40%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold glitters over softer US PPI figures, geopolitical risks add to yellow metal's shine, silver down 0.3%
BackBack

Gold glitters over softer US PPI figures, geopolitical risks add to yellow metal's shine, silver down 0.3%

Written By Nikita Prasad

Gold rates today: Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,340.69 per ounce. Bullion prices had hit an all-time high for an eighth straight session on Tuesday. US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at $2,358.40.

Gold prices today: Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,340.69 per ounce. (AP Photo/Newmont Mining, file)Premium
Gold prices today: Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,340.69 per ounce. (AP Photo/Newmont Mining, file)

Gold prices traded higher on Thursday, April 11, after softer-than-expected US producer prices data boosted hopes for US rate cuts this year, while persistent geopolitical concerns added to the metal's shine.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,340.69 per ounce. Bullion prices had hit an all-time high for an eighth straight session on Tuesday, April 9. US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at $2,358.40, according to news agency Reuters.

Earlier today, the US Labor Department report showed the the producer price Index (PPI) in the world's largest economy rose 0.2 per cent month-on-month (MOM) in March allayed worries that interest rates may stay high. The data compares to a 0.3 per cent increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 11 Apr 2024, 10:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App