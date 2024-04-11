Gold glitters over softer US PPI figures, geopolitical risks add to yellow metal's shine, silver down 0.3%
Gold rates today: Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,340.69 per ounce. Bullion prices had hit an all-time high for an eighth straight session on Tuesday. US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at $2,358.40.
Gold prices traded higher on Thursday, April 11, after softer-than-expected US producer prices data boosted hopes for US rate cuts this year, while persistent geopolitical concerns added to the metal's shine.
