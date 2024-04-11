Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold glitters over softer US PPI figures, geopolitical risks add to yellow metal's shine, silver down 0.3%

Gold glitters over softer US PPI figures, geopolitical risks add to yellow metal's shine, silver down 0.3%

Written By Nikita Prasad

  • Gold rates today: Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,340.69 per ounce. Bullion prices had hit an all-time high for an eighth straight session on Tuesday. US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at $2,358.40.

Gold prices today: Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,340.69 per ounce. (AP Photo/Newmont Mining, file)

Gold prices traded higher on Thursday, April 11, after softer-than-expected US producer prices data boosted hopes for US rate cuts this year, while persistent geopolitical concerns added to the metal's shine.

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,340.69 per ounce. Bullion prices had hit an all-time high for an eighth straight session on Tuesday, April 9. US gold futures were up 0.4 per cent at $2,358.40, according to news agency Reuters.

Earlier today, the US Labor Department report showed the the producer price Index (PPI) in the world's largest economy rose 0.2 per cent month-on-month (MOM) in March allayed worries that interest rates may stay high. The data compares to a 0.3 per cent increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

