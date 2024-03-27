Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal extends gains as investors await US inflation data, silver up 0.6%
Gold Prices Today: Spot gold was last up 0.6 per cent at $2,191.88 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to $2,190.50 ahead of US inflation data.
Gold Prices Today: Gold prices extended gains on Wednesday, March 27, as investors awaited US inflation data that will throw further light on the US Federal Reserve's policy path after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged for the fifth straight meeting this month.
