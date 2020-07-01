Gold prices today hit new record. Next target: 50,000

"Currently the recent high in gold is acting as a crucial resistance and we may see small correction in prices till 47500/47000. However, the ongoing geopolitical tensions will boost safe-haven demand for gold and once it cross and sustains above 49000 then 49750-50600 is expected. Dips will find buying support until 47000 holds and prices will again bounce back towards 48500/49000 levels," he added.