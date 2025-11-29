Gold prices today: How much does 24K, 22K gold cost in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and other cities on Nov 29? Check here

Gold prices today: The gold rates closed higher in the domestic futures market on Friday, November 28, amid expectations of a Fed rate cut next month.
MCX Gold December futures last closed 1.13% higher at ₹1,26,920 per 10 grams on Friday, November 28, at 11:58 pm, while the MCX Silver March contracts ended 0.21% higher at ₹1,75,340 per kg.
The prices of 24-carat gold were ₹1,27,580/10 gm at 6:55 am on November 29, and 22-carat gold at ₹1,16,948/10 gms. Silver prices were at ₹1,72,740/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per India Bullions data.
Over the last twenty years, gold prices have soared by a solid 1,500%, gaining from ₹7,638 in 2005 to more than ₹1,25,000 in 2025 (as of September), recording positive returns in 16 of those years. Gold prices have gained 56% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.
Check out Saturday's gold rates for major cities, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Customers must note that retail prices are likely to remain higher as jewellers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the bill.
|City
|24 karat/10 grams (rupees)
|22 karat/10 grams (rupees)
|Mumbai
|1,27,350
|1,16,738
|Delhi
|1,27,130
|1,16,536
|Kolkata
|1,27,180
|1,16,582
|Ahmedabad
|1,27,520
|1,16,893
|Bengaluru
|1,27,450
|1,16,921
|Hyderabad
|1,27,550
|1,15,143
|Chennai
|1,27,720
|1,17,077
Source: India Bullions
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment.