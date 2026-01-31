Gold prices today in India: Check 22 karat, 24 karat and 18 karat rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

Gold rate today: The margin-hike trigger on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) triggered aggressive profit-booking, leading to a sharp crash in gold and silver prices. The COMEX gold price closed over 11% lower at $4,763.10 per ounce. Similarly, the COMEX silver price also dropped.

MCX gold price for April futures closed at ₹1,50,849 per 10 gm, down 0.98% against the previous day's close price of ₹1,52,345 per 10 gm. MCX silver price for March futures ended at ₹2,91,922 per kg, ₹1,28,126 or 30.50% away from the record high of ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Notably, gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. So far in 2026, the yellow metal has increased by 17% on a month-to-date basis, highlighting gold's role as a barometer of market anxiety. Over the past two decades, gold prices have grown by 1,500%.

Gold Rate in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai rose today, in contrast with the MCX closing price on Friday. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹150,690 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,38,133 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,13,018 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 31 January. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,50,490 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,37,949 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹112,868 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad was in line with other cities. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,50,930 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,38,353 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was rs 1,13,198 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Delhi The gold prices in Delhi jumped on 31 January. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,50,430 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,37,894 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,12,823 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was in the green, as in other major cities in India, according to bullion data for 31 January. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,51,130 per 10 grams, and the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,38,536 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,13,348 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore The 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,50,810 per 10 grams, on 31 January. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,38,243 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,13,108 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,50,890 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,38,316 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,13,168 per 10 grams.