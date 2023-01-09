Gold prices today in India rise closer to all-time highs. Check latest rates2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 05:20 PM IST
- A pullback in US dollar and softer yields have supported gold rates
Gold prices in India today came closer to all-time highs, tracking firm global rates. On MCX, gold futures jumped 0.6% to ₹56,175 per 10 gram at day's high, edging closer to August 2020 highs of ₹56,200. Silver futures also jumped 0.4% to ₹69415 per kg. In international markets, gold rose to eight-month high of $1,873.72, supported by losses in dollar. Bullion also got a boost as China - world's biggest gold-consuming country - reopened its borders.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started