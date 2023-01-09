Gold prices today in India rise closer to all-time highs. Check latest rates

“Dollar has slipped as US wage growth fell to 0.3%, less than expected 0.4%, leading to bets that slowing wage growth may prompt Fed to moderate their policy stance. Markets largely ignored job additions and drop in unemployment rate. The US economy added 223,000 jobs in December, beating expectations of 200,000 while the jobless rate slipped to 3.5%. Not only this, ISM Services PMI fell to 49.6 in December, slipping into contraction for the first time since May 2020, and sharply lower from November's reading of 56.5," said Ravindra V.Rao, Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd

