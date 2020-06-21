Gold prices in India surge closer to record highs: 10 things to know

Gold prices in India have surged closer to record highs, tracking a rally in global rates. On MCX, August gold futures rose about ₹600 on Friday to settle near record highs of about ₹48,000 per 10 gram on Friday. Silver futures also finished up 1.5% higher at ₹48,598 per kg. US gold futures rose more than 1% on Friday, settling above the technical barrier of $1,750 an ounce.