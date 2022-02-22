Gold prices today in India surge to near one-year high, silver rates jump

“COMEX gold has surged to fresh June 2021 high amid increased safe haven demand as Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to escalate. After a brief respite yesterday on prospect of a US-Russia summit, risk sentiment weakened again. However, weighing on price is recovery in US dollar index amid increased safe haven demand and increased expectations of Fed’s monetary tightening. Gold has been setting new highs which shows strong positive momentum and prices may remain supported unless there is a major de-escalation in tensions. However, we need to see if prices manage to break and sustain above $1920/oz level," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

