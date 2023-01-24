Gold prices today surge to new high, rise above key level1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 09:52 AM IST
- Softening of US dollar has supported gold price rally
Gold rates in India rose to new high today, tracking firm global rates. In domestic futures market, MCX gold rose 0.4% to ₹57050 per 10 gram while silver jumped 0.5% to ₹68301 per kg. In global markets, supported by a weaker US dollar, spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,935.69 per ounce. Investors await US fourth quarter GDP growth estimates due later this week. Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.4% to $23.54 per ounce.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×