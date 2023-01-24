Gold prices today surge to new high, rise above key level

“COMEX Gold ended Monday’s session on a flat note after falling to as low as $1912/oz. In today’s early session Comex gold is trading firm near $1936/oz gaining by around 0.40%. Yesterday the yellow metal witnessed a wild move as price initially corrected towards $1912/oz on strong US Dollar and rising bond yields. However, the dollar pared the gains that supported gold to reclaim $1928/oz and closed on a flattish note," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

