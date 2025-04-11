Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 11

Riya R Alex
Updated11 Apr 2025, 09:11 AM IST
Gold prices in your city today, April 11: Amid the uncertainty over Donald Trump's tariffs policies and an escalating global trade war, investors continue to build their portfolios with safe-haven commodities such as gold and silver.

MCX gold prices stood at 92,050 per 10 grams on April 11 at 8:15 am, up 17, or 0.02 per cent and MCX silver prices rose 0.1 per cent or 94 to 91.689 per kg, according to data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX).

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 92,170 per 10 grams, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) and 22-carat gold was priced at 84,489 per 10 grams. Silver was priced at 92,030 per kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 8:15 am on April 10, according to the IBA website.

 

Here's a look at gold and silver prices in major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 11

  • Gold bullion rates in the national capital — 91,840/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Delhi — 92,050/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Delhi — 91,710/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi — 88,698/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 11

  • Gold bullion rates in the financial capital — 92,000/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 92,050/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 91,870/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 91,689/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 11

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — 92,140/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 92,050/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 92,010/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 91,689/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 11

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai — 92,050/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 88,376/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 92,130/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 91,689/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 11

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — 91,880/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 92,050/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 91,740/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 91,689/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 11

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — 92,070/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 92,050/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 91,940/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 91,689/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

