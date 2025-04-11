Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 11

Gold prices in your city today, April 11: Amid the uncertainty over Donald Trump's tariffs policies and an escalating global trade war, investors continue to build their portfolios with safe-haven commodities such as gold and silver.

MCX gold prices stood at ₹92,050 per 10 grams on April 11 at 8:15 am, up ₹17, or 0.02 per cent and MCX silver prices rose 0.1 per cent or ₹94 to ₹91.689 per kg, according to data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX).

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹92,170 per 10 grams, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹84,489 per 10 grams. Silver was priced at ₹92,030 per kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 8:15 am on April 10, according to the IBA website.

Here's a look at gold and silver prices in major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 11 Gold bullion rates in the national capital — ₹ 91,840/10 gm.

91,840/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Delhi — ₹ 92,050/10 gm.

92,050/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Delhi — ₹ 91,710/kg.

91,710/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi — ₹ 88,698/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 11 Gold bullion rates in the financial capital — ₹ 92,000/10 gm.

92,000/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 92,050/10 gm.

92,050/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 91,870/kg.

91,870/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 91,689/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 11 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 92,140/10 gm.

92,140/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 92,050/10 gm.

92,050/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 92,010/kg.

92,010/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 91,689/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 11 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 92,050/10 gm.

92,050/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 88,376/10 gm.

88,376/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 92,130/kg.

92,130/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 91,689/kg.