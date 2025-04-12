Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 12

Gold price today in your city: Check here for gold prices and silver prices in your cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, on April 12.

Riya R Alex
Published12 Apr 2025, 07:13 AM IST
Gold price today in your city: Here are silver and gold prices for your cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, on April 12.
Gold price today in your city: Here are silver and gold prices for your cities — New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, on April 12.

Gold prices in your city today, April 12: With the escalating trade war between the United States and China over tariffs policies, investors are trying to diversify their portfolios with safe-haven commodities such as gold and silver.

MCX gold prices were at 93,887 per 10 grams on April 12 at 6:40 am, up 142, or 0.15 per cent, while the MCX silver prices marginally increased 0.1 per cent or 14 to 94,300per kg, as per data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX).

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at 94,010 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold was priced at 86,176 per 10 grams, according to data from the Indian Bullion Association (IBA). Silver was priced at 94,660 per kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 6:40 am on April 12, according to the IBA.

Also Read | Gold price climbs to a new peak on escalating US-China trade war, weak US dollar

Let's take a look at gold and silver prices in major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 12

  • Gold bullion rates in the national capital — 93,680/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Delhi93,887/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Delhi — 94,330/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi — 94,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 12

  • Gold bullion rates in the financial capital — 93,840/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai93,887/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 94,490/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 94,300/kg.

Also Read | Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai on Apr 11

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 12

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — 93,990/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 93,887/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 94,640/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 94,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 12

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai — 94,120/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 93,887/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 94,760/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 94,300/kg.

Also Read | Silver prices set to outshine gold in 2025, can rise to ₹1,25,000 per kg

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 12

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — 93,720/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 93,887/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 94,360/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 94,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 12

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — 93,920/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 93,887/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 94,560/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 94,300/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 12
MoreLess
First Published:12 Apr 2025, 07:13 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.