Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 12

Gold prices in your city today, April 12: With the escalating trade war between the United States and China over tariffs policies, investors are trying to diversify their portfolios with safe-haven commodities such as gold and silver.
MCX gold prices were at ₹93,887 per 10 grams on April 12 at 6:40 am, up ₹142, or 0.15 per cent, while the MCX silver prices marginally increased 0.1 per cent or ₹14 to ₹94,300per kg, as per data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX).
Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹94,010 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹86,176 per 10 grams, according to data from the Indian Bullion Association (IBA). Silver was priced at ₹94,660 per kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 6:40 am on April 12, according to the IBA.
Let's take a look at gold and silver prices in major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi.
