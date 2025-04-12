Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on April 12

Gold prices in your city today, April 12: With the escalating trade war between the United States and China over tariffs policies, investors are trying to diversify their portfolios with safe-haven commodities such as gold and silver.

MCX gold prices were at ₹93,887 per 10 grams on April 12 at 6:40 am, up ₹142, or 0.15 per cent, while the MCX silver prices marginally increased 0.1 per cent or ₹14 to ₹94,300per kg, as per data on the multi-commodity exchange (MCX).

Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹94,010 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹86,176 per 10 grams, according to data from the Indian Bullion Association (IBA). Silver was priced at ₹94,660 per kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 6:40 am on April 12, according to the IBA.

Let's take a look at gold and silver prices in major cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 12 Gold bullion rates in the national capital — ₹ 93,680/10 gm.

93,680/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Delhi — ₹ 93,887/10 gm.

93,887/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Delhi — ₹ 94,330/kg.

94,330/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi — ₹ 94,300/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 12 Gold bullion rates in the financial capital — ₹ 93,840/10 gm.

93,840/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 93,887/10 gm.

93,887/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 94,490/kg.

94,490/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 94,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 12 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 93,990/10 gm.

93,990/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 93,887/10 gm.

93,887/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 94,640/kg.

94,640/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 94,300/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 12 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 94,120/10 gm.

94,120/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 93,887/10 gm.

93,887/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 94,760/kg.

94,760/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 94,300/kg.