Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai on April 5 as China retaliates against tariffs

Gold price today in your city: Gold Futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India fell over 2 per cent on Friday, April 4, amid a global market selloff as investors became cautious over China's retaliation against reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States.
On April 5, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹89,360/10 gm in India, according to data from the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.15 am. While 22-carat gold was priced at ₹81,913/10 gms. Silver was priced at ₹87,720/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9.15 am on April 5, according to IBA data.
Here's a look at the prices of precious metals such as gold and silver in the city on Saturday, April 5. Check out gold and silver prices for cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
Gold bullion rates in Mumbai on April 5— ₹89,200/10 gm.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
