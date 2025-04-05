Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai on April 5 as China retaliates against tariffs

Gold price today in your city: Gold Futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India fell over 2 per cent on Friday, April 4, amid a global market selloff as investors became cautious over China's retaliation against reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States.

Advertisement

On April 5, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹89,360/10 gm in India, according to data from the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9.15 am. While 22-carat gold was priced at ₹81,913/10 gms. Silver was priced at ₹87,720/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 9.15 am on April 5, according to IBA data.

Here's a look at the prices of precious metals such as gold and silver in the city on Saturday, April 5. Check out gold and silver prices for cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Also Read | The Bizarre REALITY Of Trump’s Tariff Calculation For Countries

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi Gold bullion rates in Delhi on April 5 — ₹ 89,050/10 gm.

89,050/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in the national capital on April 5 — ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Delhi on April 5 — ₹ 87,410/kg.

87,410/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Delhi on April 5 — ₹ 87,431/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai Gold bullion rates in Mumbai on April 5— ₹89,200/10 gm.

Advertisement

MCX Gold rate in the financial capital on April 5— ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai on April 5 — ₹ 87,560/kg.

87,560/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai on April 5 — ₹ 87,431/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad on April 5 — ₹ 89,340/10 gm.

89,340/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad on April 5 — ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad on April 5 — ₹ 87,700/kg.

87,700/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad on April 5 — ₹ 87,431/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai Gold bullion rates in Chennai on April 5 — ₹ 89,460/10 gm.

89,460/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai on April 5— ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai on April 5 — ₹ 87,810/kg.

87,810/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai on April 5 — ₹ 87,431/kg.

Advertisement

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata Gold bullion rates in Kolkata on April 5 — ₹ 89,080/10 gm.

89,080/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata on April 5— ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata on April 5 — ₹ 87,440/kg.

87,440/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata on April 5 — ₹ 87,431/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru on April 5 — ₹ 89,270/10 gm.

89,270/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru on April 5— ₹ 88,850/10 gm.

88,850/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru on April 5 — ₹ 87,630/kg.

87,630/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru on April 5 — ₹ 87,431/kg. Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.