Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 18

Gold price today in your city: Gold continues to be the secured investment of choice. Check here for gold and silver prices in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 18.

Garvit Bhirani
Published18 Apr 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Gold rate today: According to experts, gold price today is following these two factors: US dollar index and Trump’s tariff news. (Representational image)(Photo: Pixabay)

Gold prices in your city today, April 17: The intensifying tariff war between the United States and China has unsettled global markets, prompting investors to turn to safe-haven assets to protect their portfolios. As a result, amid Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff stance, growing recession fears, and a weakening US dollar, gold prices have surged.

According to India Bullions, gold and silver prices in India stood at 95,410 per 10 grams and per kilogram, respectively, on April 18 at 10 am. In comparison, a week ago on April 11, the gold price was 94,010 per 10 grams, while the silver price was 94,660 per kilogram.

See gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 18 here. Check details here for gold and silver prices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, the financial capital of Mumbai, and the national capital New Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 18

Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — 95, 240/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 95, 240/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 18

Gold bullion rates in Chennai — 95, 520/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 95, 520/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 18

Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — 95, 080/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 95, 070/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 18

Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — 95, 110/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 95, 110/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 18

Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — 95, 390/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 95, 390/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 18

Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — 95, 310/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 95, 310/kg.

First Published:18 Apr 2025, 11:06 AM IST
