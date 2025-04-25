Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 25

Mint Market

Riya R Alex
Published25 Apr 2025, 09:14 AM IST
Gold price today in your city are down from record highs. prices in your cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 25.

Gold prices in your city today, April 25: Amid the ongoing volatility in global markets, some early signs of exhaustion can be witnessed. With the marginal rebound in the United States Dollar index and the hopes of US President Donald Trump easing tariff policies with India, the yellow metal eased nearly 5,000 from record-highs of nearly 1 lakh per 10 grams.

With this certainty, investors look for safe-haven instruments such as gold and silver.

On April 25, Gold MCX prices at 8:20 am stood at 95,962 per 10 grams, up by 1,240/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices were down by 36/kg, to 97,475/kg, it showed.

 

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 96,190/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 8:20 am on April 25, and 22-carat gold was priced at 88,119/10 gms. Silver, meanwhile, was priced at 88,174/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 8:20 am on April 25, as per the IBA website.

Check gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 25 for major cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 25

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — 96,020/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 95,962/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 97,770/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 97,475/kg.

 

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 25

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — 96,090/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 95,962/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 97,850/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 97,475/kg.

 

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 25

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — 95,850/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 95,962/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 97,600/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 97,475/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 25

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai — 96,300/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 95,962/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 98,060/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 97,475/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 25

Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — 95,890/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 95,962/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 97,640/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 97,475/kg.

 

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — April 25

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — 96,170/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — 95,962/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 97,930/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 97,475/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
