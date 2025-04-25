Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 25

Gold prices in your city today, April 25: Amid the ongoing volatility in global markets, some early signs of exhaustion can be witnessed. With the marginal rebound in the United States Dollar index and the hopes of US President Donald Trump easing tariff policies with India, the yellow metal eased nearly ₹5,000 from record-highs of nearly ₹1 lakh per 10 grams.
With this certainty, investors look for safe-haven instruments such as gold and silver.
On April 25, Gold MCX prices at 8:20 am stood at ₹95,962 per 10 grams, up by ₹1,240/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices were down by ₹36/kg, to ₹97,475/kg, it showed.
Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,190/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 8:20 am on April 25, and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,119/10 gms. Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹88,174/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 8:20 am on April 25, as per the IBA website.
Check gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 25 for major cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹95,890/10 gm.
MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹95,962/10 gm.
Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹97,640/kg.
MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹97,475/kg.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.