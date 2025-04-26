Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 26

Gold prices in your city today, April 26: With the ongoing global market volatility, gold prices have decreased by nearly ₹5,000 from record-highs. The US Dollar index showed some signs of uncertainty, and the escalating trade war led investors to seek safe-haven assets like gold and silver.
On April 26, Gold MCX prices at 7:45 am stood at ₹95,032 per 10 grams, up by ₹40/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices were down by ₹243/kg, to ₹96,198/kg, it showed.
Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,270/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7:45 am on April 26, and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,331/10 gms. Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹96,680/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 7:45 am on April 26, as per the IBA website.
Check gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 26 for major cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.