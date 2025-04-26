Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 26

Riya R Alex
Published26 Apr 2025, 08:10 AM IST
Gold prices in your city today, April 26: With the ongoing global market volatility, gold prices have decreased by nearly 5,000 from record-highs. The US Dollar index showed some signs of uncertainty, and the escalating trade war led investors to seek safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

On April 26, Gold MCX prices at 7:45 am stood at 95,032 per 10 grams, up by 40/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices were down by 243/kg, to 96,198/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 95,270/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7:45 am on April 26, and 22-carat gold was priced at 87,331/10 gms. Silver, meanwhile, was priced at 96,680/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 7:45 am on April 26, as per the IBA website.

 

Check gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 26 for major cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 26

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — 95,090/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 95,032/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 96,500/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 96,198/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 26

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — 95,170/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 95,032/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 96,580/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 96,198/kg.

 

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 26

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — 94,930/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 95,032/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi96,330/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 96,198/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 26

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai — 95,370/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 95,032/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 96,780/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 96,198/kg.

 

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — April 26

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — 94,970/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 95,032/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 96,370/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 96,198/kg.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

