Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on April 26

Gold prices in your city today, April 26: With the ongoing global market volatility, gold prices have decreased by nearly ₹5,000 from record-highs. The US Dollar index showed some signs of uncertainty, and the escalating trade war led investors to seek safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

On April 26, Gold MCX prices at 7:45 am stood at ₹95,032 per 10 grams, up by ₹40/10 gms, as per data on the official website; and MCX Silver prices were down by ₹243/kg, to ₹96,198/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,270/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7:45 am on April 26, and 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,331/10 gms. Silver, meanwhile, was priced at ₹96,680/kg (Silver 999 Fine) at 7:45 am on April 26, as per the IBA website.

Check gold prices and silver prices in your city on April 26 for major cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — April 26 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 95,090/10 gm.

95,090/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 95,032/10 gm.

95,032/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 96,500/kg.

96,500/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 96,198/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — April 26 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 95,170/10 gm.

95,170/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 95,032/10 gm.

95,032/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 96,580/kg.

96,580/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 96,198/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in New Delhi — April 26 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 94,930/10 gm.

94,930/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 95,032/10 gm.

95,032/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 96,330/kg.

96,330/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 96,198/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — April 26 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 95,370/10 gm.

95,370/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 95,032/10 gm.

95,032/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 96,780/kg.

96,780/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 96,198/kg.

