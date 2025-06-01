Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 1

Gold and silver prices in your city today, June 1: US President Donald Trump has postponed his decision concerning tariffs on the European Union until 9 July while also asserting that he is ‘very close’ to making a trade deal with India. At the same time, he has accused China of violating the trade deal. Amid these uncertainties over trade policies, gold prices are expected to remain in a state of fluctuation.

Due to volatile market conditions, the yellow metal has experienced highs and lows in recent times. Nevertheless, gold and silver are still generally regarded as safe-haven assets.

In terms of returns, gold prices rose nearly 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and as an investment, it has returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001. From 1995 onwards, gold has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, according to data. Since Trump's second term began, silver prices have shown more stability with fewer fluctuations.

Gold and silver prices today: Check rates — June 1 The MCX gold index was at ₹94,790/10 gm on June 1 at 7 am, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹96,996/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,930/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on June 1 at 7 am, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,936/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹97,290/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on June 1— Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It must be noted that for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 1 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 95,760/10 gm.

95,760/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 95,891/10 gm.

95,891/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 97,110/kg.

97,110/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 96,996/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 1 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 95,600/10 gm.

95,600/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 95,891/10 gm.

95,891/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 96,950/kg.

96,950/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 96,996/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 1 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 95,630/10 gm.

95,630/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 95,891/10 gm.

95,891/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 96,980/kg.

96,980/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 96,996/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 1 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 95,910/10 gm.

95,910/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 95,891/10 gm.

95,891/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 97,270/kg.

97,270/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,996/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 1 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 96,040/10 gm.

96,040/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 95,891/10 gm.

95,891/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 97,400/kg.

97,400/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 96,996/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 1 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 95,840/10 gm.

95,840/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 95,891/10 gm.

95,891/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 97,190/kg.

97,190/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 96,996/kg.