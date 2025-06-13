Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 13

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 13: The yellow metal prices rose amid several geopolitical developments, including Israel's attack on Iran, US President Donald Trump's assertion that he would send tariff letters to trading partners, and interest rate cut hopes due to lower-than-expected US inflation data.

Gold prices crossed the ₹1 lakh mark on Friday, June 13, following geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, while silver prices crossed the ₹1 lakh/kg mark last week.

In terms of returns, gold cost rose 30 per cent since last year, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, it has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.

In the midst of ongoing global tensions, commodities such as gold and silver are often considered to be safe-haven assets for investors who seek to safeguard their portfolios in volatile markets.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 13 The MCX gold index was at ₹1,00,165/10 gm on Friday, June 13, 2025 at 10:15 am, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,06,450/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,290/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10:15 am on June 13, while 22-carat gold price was at ₹91,933/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹1,06,920/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold prices and silver rates in your city today on June 13 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 13 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 1,00,110/10 gm.

1,00,110/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,00,145/10 gm.

1,00,145/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,06,730/kg.

1,06,730/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,06,499/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 13 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 99,930/10 gm.

99,930/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,00,145/10 gm.

1,00,145/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,06,550/kg.

1,06,550/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,06,499/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 13 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 99,970/10 gm.

99,970/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,00,145/10 gm.

1,00,145/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,06,590/kg.

1,06,590/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,06,499/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 13 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,00,240/10 gm.

1,00,240/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,00,145/10 gm.

1,00,145/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,06,660/kg.

1,06,660/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,06,499/kg.

Also Read | Silver and platinum surpass gold’s 2025 returns