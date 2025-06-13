Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 13

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 13: The yellow metal prices rose amid several geopolitical developments, including Israel's attack on Iran, US President Donald Trump's assertion that he would send tariff letters to trading partners, and interest rate cut hopes due to lower-than-expected US inflation data.
Gold prices crossed the ₹1 lakh mark on Friday, June 13, following geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, while silver prices crossed the ₹1 lakh/kg mark last week.
In terms of returns, gold cost rose 30 per cent since last year, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, it has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.
In the midst of ongoing global tensions, commodities such as gold and silver are often considered to be safe-haven assets for investors who seek to safeguard their portfolios in volatile markets.
The MCX gold index was at ₹1,00,165/10 gm on Friday, June 13, 2025 at 10:15 am, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,06,450/kg, it showed.
Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,290/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10:15 am on June 13, while 22-carat gold price was at ₹91,933/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹1,06,920/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.
So, check here gold prices and silver rates in your city today on June 13 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.
