Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 14

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 14: The MCX gold prices rose on Friday, crossing the ₹1 lakh mark as investors pinned hopes on the yellow metal amid the escalating geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, as Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran.

Gold prices are anticipated to draw further attention ahead the US Federal Reserve meeting, fueled by expectations of interest rate cuts after the lower than expected US inflation data.

Amid the ongoing geopolitical risks and volatile markets, commodities such as gold and silver are typically considered safe-haven investments for investors to safeguard their portfolios.

In terms of returns, the gold rate has jumped 30 per cent over the past year, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001, and since 1995, it has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows. Meanwhile, silver crossed the ₹1 lakh mark last week.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 14 The MCX gold index was at ₹1,00,314/10 gm on June 14, 2025 at 7:00 am, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,06,474/kg, data revealed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,00,460/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7 am on June 14.

22-carat gold price was at ₹92,088/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹1,06,910/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for gold prices and silver rates in your city today on June 14 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must remember that jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could increase the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 14 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 1,00,280/10 gm.

1,00,280/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,00,314/10 gm.

1,00,314/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,06,710/kg.

1,06,710/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,06,474/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 14 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 1,00,110/10 gm.

1,00,110/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,00,314/10 gm.

1,00,314/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,06,530/kg.

1,06,530/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,06,474/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 14 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 1,00,150/10 gm.

1,00,150/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,00,314/10 gm.

1,00,314/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,06,570/kg.

1,06,570/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,06,474/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 14 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,00,360/10 gm.

1,00,360/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,00,314/10 gm.

1,00,314/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,06,800/kg.

1,06,800/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,06,474/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 14 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,00,440/10 gm.

1,00,440/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,00,314/10 gm.

1,00,314/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,06,880/kg.

1,06,880/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,06,474/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 14 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 1,00,570/10 gm.

1,00,570/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,00,314/10 gm.

1,00,314/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,07,020/kg.

1,07,020/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,06,474/kg.

