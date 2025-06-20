Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 20.

Gold and silver prices in your city, June 20: Gold prices rose on Thursday as concerns over a potential escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran prompted investors to seek safety in the precious metal.

Experts believe that gold and silver serve as safe-haven assets during market volatility, but they should be added to your investment portfolio with a well-thought-out strategy.

Gold likely to stay buoyant According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, Unless there is a clear resolution on geopolitical fronts or a shift in Fed commentary, gold is likely to stay buoyant within this broad band.

" Gold traded in a volatile range as markets reacted to the US Federal Reserve's policy stance, which signaled no immediate rate cut and pushed the possibility of easing further out by at least six months. Comex gold moved between $3,347 and $3,375, while MCX gold traded between ₹98,650 and ₹99,450.

Despite the Fed’s hawkish tone, ongoing geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel continue to offer downside protection for gold. The broader trend remains range-bound to positive, with a key support level seen at $3,290, and strong resistance near $3,500 on Comex," Trivedi said.

Over the last two decades, gold has surged by a remarkable 1,200%, climbing from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 by June 2025. It has recorded positive returns in 16 out of those 20 years. Looking ahead to the next two years, historical data suggests that gold continues to show a strong performance trend, with average gains approaching 100%.

According to a report by Axis Securities, gold is on track for a rare six-month winning streak — a feat last achieved in May 2002, 23 years ago. As of June 2025, gold prices have risen by 3 per cent. If the upward trend continues through the end of the month, it would mark six consecutive months of gains — a milestone that has occurred only 13 times in the past 75 years.

Additionally, silver has demonstrated strong resilience, with prices consistently staying above ₹1 lakh per kilogram for the past three weeks. Between 2005 and 2025, the metal has delivered an impressive return of 668.84 per cent.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 20 Prices opened higher today at 7.50 am on June 20. The MCX gold index was at ₹99,385/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,07,405/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹99,580/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.50 am on June 20. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹91,282/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,07,890/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold prices and silver rates in your city today on June 20 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 20 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹92,535/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹96,584.22/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ ₹1,12,100

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 20 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹92,539/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹96,584.22/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,22,100/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 20 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹92,683/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹98,828.7/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,12,100/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 20 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹92,525/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹96,584.22/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,12,100/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 20 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹92,531/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹96,584.22/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,12,100/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 20 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹92,537/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹93,611.65/10 gm.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,12,100/kg.