Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 21

Gold and silver prices in your city, June 21: Gold prices dropped in the domestic futures market amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, and the hawkish stance of the United States Federal Reserve on the benchmark interest rate.

Notably, yellow metal prices have remained buoyant in recent times, mostly remaining on the higher side, particularly due to geopolitical concerns. In the last 20 years, gold prices have risen significantly by nearly 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (until June), as per data trends.

The yellow metal is also on a six-month winning streak, a historical achievement last witnessed in May 2002, as per a report by Axis Securities. In June 2025, the gold prices rose 3 per cent. If the gold prices end positively this month, it will mark six consecutive months of growth — a feat that has only happened 13 times in the last 75 years.

Meanwhile, silver prices have remained above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past three weeks. In the last 20 years, it has risen 668.84 per cent.

Amid market volatility and geopolitical concerns, experts believe that gold and silver are safe haven investments; however, they should be incorporated into your portfolio strategically.

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — June 21 Prices opened lower today on June 19, 2025 at 7:15 am. The MCX gold index was at ₹99,096, according to the official website. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,06,275/kg, data showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹99,300/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7:15 am on June 19, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹91,025/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,06,770/kg (Silver 999 Fine), according to the IBA website.

So, check here gold prices and silver rates in your city today on June 21 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 21 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹98,950/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹99,096/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,06,390/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,06,275/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 21 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹99,120/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹99,096/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,06,570/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,06,275/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 21 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹98,990/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹99,096/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,06,430/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,06,275/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 21 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹99,280/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹99,096/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,06,740/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,06,275/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 21 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹99,200/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹99,096/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,06,660/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,06,275/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 21 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹99,410/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹99,096/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,06,880/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,06,275/kg.