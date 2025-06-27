Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 27

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 27: MCX gold prices fell amid easing tensions between Israel and Iran, and a slight increase in the US dollar. Investors will also focus on gold prices today as US core PCE data is due.

In terms of returns, in the last twenty years, gold prices have surged by an impressive 1,200 per cent, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (up to June), and have generated positive returns in 16 years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, gold prices have increased 31 per cent, with consistent record highs. Hence, gold and silver are still popularly considered to be safe haven assets by investors to safeguard their portfolios in the volatile markets amid several geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, silver prices have remained resilient. Since the past three weeks, prices have held above ₹1 lakh/kg. In the last twenty years, silver rose 668.84 per cent.

Gold prices today: Check gold rates in India — June 27 The MCX gold index was at ₹96020/10 gm at 9:51 am on June 27, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,06,200/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,260/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9:51 am on June 27, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,238/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,06,720/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on June 27 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 27 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹96,110/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹96,040/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,06,560/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,06,210/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 27 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹95,940/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹96,040/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,06,380/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹106,210/kg.

Also Read | Gold rises as weaker dollar, Trumps Powell criticism fuel uncertainty

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 27 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹95,980/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹96,040/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,06,420/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,06,210/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 27 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹96,160/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹96,010/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,06,690/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹106,257/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 27 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹96,230/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹96,010/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,06,780/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,06,257/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 27 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹96,350/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹96,001/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,06,990/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹106,330/kg.