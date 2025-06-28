Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 28

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 28: The MCX gold prices fell for a second day following reduced tensions between Israel and Iran and a slight increase in the US dollar. Gold prices will also remain in focus in the upcoming days as the reciprocal tariff deadline of July 9 announced by US President Donald Trump nears.

In terms of returns, for the past twenty years, gold prices have risen by an impressive 1,200%, climbing from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 by June 2025. They have provided positive returns in 16 of those years. Year-to-date, gold prices have gained 31%, reaching new record highs consistently. As a result, gold and silver remain popular safe haven assets among investors looking to protect their portfolios amid volatile markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Silver prices have remained resilient. For the past three weeks, prices have held above ₹1 lakh/kg. In the last twenty years, silver rose 668.84 per cent.

Gold prices today: Check gold rates in India — June 28 The MCX gold index was at ₹95,524/10 gm at 8:21 am on June 28, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,05,300/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,770/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 8:25 am on June 28, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,789/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,05,850/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, here are gold and silver prices in your city today on June 28 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers should be aware that jewellers might include making charges, taxes, and GST on the bill, which could increase the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 28 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹95,600/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,05,660/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,05,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 28 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹95,440/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,05,470/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,05,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 28 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹95,470/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,05,520/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,05,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 28 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹95,680/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,05,740/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,05,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 28 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹95,750/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,05,820/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,05,300/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 28 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹95,880/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,05,960/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,05,300/kg.