Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 29

Gold and silver prices in your city, June 29: The MCX gold prices dropped by the end of this week following the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, easing geopolitical tensions. Gold prices will also stay in focus next month as the reciprocal tariff deadline of 9 July announced by US President Donald Trump approaches.

Over the past twenty years, gold prices have surged by an impressive 1,200%, rising from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 by June 2025. They have yielded positive returns in 16 of those years. Year-to-date, gold prices have gained 31%, consistently reaching new record highs. As a result, gold and silver continue to be popular safe-haven assets among investors seeking to protect their portfolios amid volatile markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver have remained resilient. For the past three weeks, prices have remained over ₹1 lakh/kg. In the last twenty years, silver rose 668.84 per cent.

Gold prices today: Check gold rates in India — June 29 The MCX gold index was at ₹95,524/10 gm at 9 am on June 29, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,05,300/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,780/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am on June 29, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,789/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,06,450/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Check out gold and silver prices in your city today on June 29 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, retail customers should be aware that jewellers might include making charges, taxes, and GST on the bill, which could increase the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 29 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹95,610/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,06,260/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,06,429/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 29 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹95,440/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,06,080/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,06,429/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 29 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹95,480/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,06,120/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,06,429/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 29 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹95,680/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹106,340/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹106,429/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 29 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹95,760/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹106,430/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹106,429/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 29 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹95,890/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹95,524/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,06,570/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,06,429/kg.