Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 6

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 6: The yellow metal prices rose amid uncertainty over the US-China tariffs deal, geopolitical volatility in Europe (Russia-Ukraine war), and anticipation ahead of the US Fed rate decision.

In terms of returns, gold prices rose nearly 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and as an investment, it has returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001. From 1995 onwards, gold has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, according to data. Meanwhile, silver prices surpassed the ₹1 lakh/kg threshold as investors flocked to safe-haven commodities to secure their portfolios.

Gold and silver prices today: Check rates — June 6 The MCX gold index was at ₹97,933/10 gm on June 6 at 7:15 am, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,04,402/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹98,020/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on June 5 at 7:15 am, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹89,852/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹1,04,760/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on June 6 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It must be noted that for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 6 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 97,840/10 gm.

97,840/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 97,933/10 gm.

97,933/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,04,570/kg.

1,04,570/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,04,402/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 6 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 97,670/10 gm.

97,670/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 97,933/10 gm.

97,933/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,04,390/kg.

1,04,390/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,04,402/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 6 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 97,710/10 gm.

97,710/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 97,933/10 gm.

97,933/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,04,430/kg.

1,04,430/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,04,402/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 6 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 97,990/10 gm.

97,990/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 97,933/10 gm.

97,933/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,04,740/kg.

1,04,740/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,04,402/kg.

