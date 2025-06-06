Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 6

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 6: The yellow metal prices rose amid uncertainty over the US-China tariffs deal, geopolitical volatility in Europe (Russia-Ukraine war), and anticipation ahead of the US Fed rate decision.
In terms of returns, gold prices rose nearly 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and as an investment, it has returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001. From 1995 onwards, gold has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, according to data. Meanwhile, silver prices surpassed the ₹1 lakh/kg threshold as investors flocked to safe-haven commodities to secure their portfolios.
The MCX gold index was at ₹97,933/10 gm on June 6 at 7:15 am, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,04,402/kg, it showed.
Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹98,020/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on June 5 at 7:15 am, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹89,852/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹1,04,760/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.
So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on June 6 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It must be noted that for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.