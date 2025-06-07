Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 7

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 7: The prices of the yellow metal rose amid uncertainty over the US tariffs agreement, geopolitical volatility and expectation ahead of the US Federal Reserve rate decision.

Gold prices increased by almost 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), yielding around 15 per cent CAGR since 2001. Since 1995, gold has outpaced inflation by more than 2-4 per cent, as per data. At the same time, silver prices have crossed the ₹1 lakh/kg mark. Amid constant price volatility, gold and silver remain safe-haven commodities for investors to protect their portfolios.

Gold and silver prices today: Check rates — June 7 The MCX gold index stood at ₹97,051 per 10 grams on June 7 at 7:05 am, according to the official website. Meanwhile, the MCX silver prices were recorded at ₹1,05,525 per kilogram, it showed.

On 24-carat gold was priced at ₹97,140/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on June 7 at 7:05 am, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹89,045/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹1,05,900/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Here are the prices of gold and silver in your city today on June 7— Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Retail customers must note that jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 7 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 96,970/10 gm.

96,970/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 97,051/10 gm.

97,051/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,05,700/kg.

1,05,700/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,05,525/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 7 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 96,800/10 gm.

96,800/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 97,051/10 gm.

97,051/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,05,520/kg.

1,05,520/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 1,05,525/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 7 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 96,840/10 gm.

96,840/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 97,051/10 gm.

97,051/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,05,560/kg.

1,05,560/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,05,525/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 7 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 97,120/10 gm.

97,120/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 97,051/10 gm.

97,051/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,05,870/kg.

1,05,870/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 1,05,525/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — June 7 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 97,250/10 gm.

97,250/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 97,051/10 gm.

97,051/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,06,010/kg.

1,06,010/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 1,05,525/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — June 7 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 97,040/10 gm.

97,040/10 gm. Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 97,051/10 gm.

97,051/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,05,790/kg.

1,05,790/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 1,05,525/kg.

