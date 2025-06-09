Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on June 9

Gold, silver prices in your city, June 9: The prices of the yellow metal have moderated following the weak US economic data prior to the decision of the Federal Reserve on benchmark interest rates and US President Donald Trump's discussions with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Gold prices have risen by nearly 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), yielding around 15 per cent CAGR since 2001. Since 1995, gold has surpassed inflation by more than 2-4 per cent, according to data. Meanwhile, silver prices exceeded the ₹1 lakh/kg mark last week. Amid ongoing price volatility, gold and silver continue to serve as safe-haven commodities for investors aiming to safeguard their portfolios.

Gold and silver prices today: Check rates — June 9 The MCX gold index stood at ₹97,051 per 10 grams on June 9 at 6:25 am, according to the official website. Meanwhile, the MCX silver prices were recorded at ₹1,05,525 per kilogram, it showed.

According to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) on June 9 at 6:25 a.m., 24-carat gold was priced at ₹97,160/10 gm, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹89,063/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,05,910/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on June 9 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — June 9 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 96,980/10 gm.

1,05,720/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 1,05,525/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — June 9 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 96,810/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — June 9 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 96,850/10 gm.

1,05,580/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 1,05,525/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — June 9 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 97,140/10 gm.

