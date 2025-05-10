Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 10

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 10: With the United States Federal Reserve keeping the rates unchanged on May 7, the prices of the yellow metal have lowered since last week. As uncertainty looms over the markets amid the escalating tensions between India, Pakistan and the latest between Israel and Gaza, commodities such as gold and silver have emerged as safe-haven assets.

Advertisement

In terms of returns, data shows that since last year, gold costs have jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001, and beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent since 1995.

Also Read | What higher gold prices have meant for Titan’s Q4 performance

Gold Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 10 The yellow metal prices opened slightly higher today at 7:30 am on May 10. The MCX gold index was at ₹96,535/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹95,600/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,880/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7:30 am on May 10. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,807/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹96,870/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Advertisement

Here are the prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 10 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 10 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 96,710/10 gm.

96,710/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 96,535/10 gm.

96,535/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 96,690/kg.

96,690/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 96,748/kg.

Also Read | MCX Gold price jumps more than 2%; experts share strategy for bullion

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 10 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 96,540/10 gm.

96,540/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 96,535/10 gm.

96,535/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 96,530/kg.

96,530/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 96,748/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 10 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 96,990/10 gm.

96,990/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 96,535/10 gm.

96,535/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 96,980/kg.

96,980/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 96,748/kg.

Advertisement

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 10 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 96,580/10 gm.

96,580/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 96,535/10 gm.

96,535/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 96,570/kg.

96,570/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 96,535/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 10 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,860/10 gm.

96,860/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,535/10 gm.

96,535/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,850/kg.

96,850/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,748/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 10 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹96,780/10 gm.

Advertisement

MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹96,535/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹96,770/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹96,748/kg.