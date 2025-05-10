Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 10

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 10: With the United States Federal Reserve keeping the rates unchanged on May 7, the prices of the yellow metal have lowered since last week. As uncertainty looms over the markets amid the escalating tensions between India, Pakistan and the latest between Israel and Gaza, commodities such as gold and silver have emerged as safe-haven assets.
In terms of returns, data shows that since last year, gold costs have jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001, and beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent since 1995.
The yellow metal prices opened slightly higher today at 7:30 am on May 10. The MCX gold index was at ₹96,535/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹95,600/kg, it showed.
Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,880/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7:30 am on May 10. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,807/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹96,870/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.
Here are the prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 10 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹96,780/10 gm.
MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹96,535/10 gm.
Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹96,770/kg.
MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹96,748/kg.
