Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 20

Gold and silver prices in your city, May 20: Amid the easing trade tensions between China and the United States, the prices of safe haven assets such as gold and silver have cooled down.
In terms of returns, data shows that since last year, gold costs have jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001, and beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent since 1995.
On Tuesday, May 20 MCX gold price at 9 am stood at ₹93,285/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹95,424/kg, it showed. The current prices are below record highs seen ahead of Akshaya Tritiya.
Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹93,390/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am on May 20, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹85,608/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹95,370/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.
So, check here for how much gold and silver cost in your city today on May 20 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
