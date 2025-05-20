Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 20

Gold and silver prices in your city, May 20: Amid the easing trade tensions between China and the United States, the prices of safe haven assets such as gold and silver have cooled down.

In terms of returns, data shows that since last year, gold costs have jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001, and beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent since 1995.

On Tuesday, May 20 MCX gold price at 9 am stood at ₹93,285/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹95,424/kg, it showed. The current prices are below record highs seen ahead of Akshaya Tritiya.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹93,390/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 9 am on May 20, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹85,608/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹95,370/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for how much gold and silver cost in your city today on May 20 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 20 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 93,070/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 20 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 93,230/10 gm.

95,130/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 95,109/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 20 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 93,490/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 20 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 93,240/10 gm.

95,240/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 95,144/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 20 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 93,320/10 gm.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 20 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 93,110/10 gm.

