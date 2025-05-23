Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 23

Gold and silver prices in your city, May 23: Amid uncertainty over the United States economy and a weaker US Dollar (USD), gold and silver are considered safe haven investments.

The gold prices have surged nearly 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and as an investment it has returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001. Further, since 1995, gold has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, according to data.

While gold prices have increased significantly ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2025, silver has gained the attention of investors. From Akshaya Tritiya 2024 to 2025, silver prices have risen 15.62%, while the five-year CAGR from April 2020 stood at nearly 20%, especially in 2021, when prices spiked 69.04%.

However, investors must ideally check their financial goals and requirements, preferably consult a financial manager, before adding these metals to their portfolio.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Cost in India — May 23 The MCX gold index was at ₹95,905/10 gm at 10:30 am on Friday, May 23, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹98,185/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,340/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 10:30 am on May 23, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,312 /10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹98,410/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 23 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It must be noted that for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 23 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹96,200/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹95,928/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹98,270/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹98,221/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 23 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹96,430/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹95,879/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹98,510/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹98,180/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 23 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹96,020/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹95,879/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹98,100/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹98,180/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 23 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹96,300/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹95,879/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹98,380/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹98,180/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 23 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹96,280/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹95,930/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹98,340/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹98,210/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 23 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹96,030/10 gm.

MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹95,930/10 gm.

Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹98,090/kg.

MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹98,210/kg.