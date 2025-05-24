Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 24

Gold and silver prices in your city, May 24: The prices of the yellow metal rose amid uncertainty over the United States economy and a weaker US Dollar (USD). With the volatility in the equities market, gold and silver have emerged as safe-haven investments, according to investors.

Considering the returns, gold prices have gained nearly 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and as an investment, it has returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001. From 1995 onwards, gold has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, according to data.

As gold prices rose significantly ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2025, touching a record high of nearly ₹1 lakh per 10 gm, silver has gained the attention of investors. From Akshaya Tritiya 2024 to 2025, silver prices have risen 15.62%, while the five-year CAGR from April 2020 stood at nearly 20%, especially in 2021, when prices spiked 69.04%.

Investors should review their financial goals and requirements, and ideally consult a financial manager, before including these metals in their portfolio.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Cost in India — May 24 The MCX gold index was at ₹96,400/10 gm at 8:30 am on Saturday, May 24, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹97,935/kg, as per MCX data.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹96,850/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 8:30 am on May 24, while 22-carat gold was priced at ₹88,779 /10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹98,230/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Here are the prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 24 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It must be noted that for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

Also Read | Gold heads for best week in 1-1/2 months on US fiscal worries

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 24 Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — ₹ 96,680/10 gm.

96,680/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹ 96,400/10 gm.

96,400/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — ₹ 98,060/kg.

98,060/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹ 98,000/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 24 Gold bullion rates in Chennai — ₹ 96,960/10 gm.

96,960/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹ 96,400/10 gm.

96,400/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Chennai — ₹ 98,340/kg.

98,340/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹ 98,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 24 Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — ₹ 96,550/10 gm.

96,550/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹ 96,400/10 gm.

96,400/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — ₹ 97,930/kg.

97,930/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹ 98,000/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 24 Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,830/10 gm.

96,830/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 96,400/10 gm.

96,400/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 98,210/kg.

98,210/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹ 98,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 24 Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru — ₹ 96,760/10 gm.

96,760/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 96,400/10 gm.

96,400/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 98,130/kg.

98,130/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹ 98,000/kg. Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 24 Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — ₹ 96,510/10 gm.

96,510/10 gm. MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹ 96,400/10 gm.

96,400/10 gm. Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — ₹ 97,890/kg.

97,890/kg. MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹ 98,000/kg.