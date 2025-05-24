Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 24

Gold prices in your city today, on May 24: Check gold and silver rates in your city — Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

Riya R Alex
Published24 May 2025, 08:51 AM IST
Gold and Silver prices today: Check prices across the cities in India, including — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad on Saturday, May 24.
Gold and silver prices in your city, May 24: The prices of the yellow metal rose amid uncertainty over the United States economy and a weaker US Dollar (USD). With the volatility in the equities market, gold and silver have emerged as safe-haven investments, according to investors.

Considering the returns, gold prices have gained nearly 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and as an investment, it has returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001. From 1995 onwards, gold has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, according to data.

 

As gold prices rose significantly ahead of Akshaya Tritiya 2025, touching a record high of nearly 1 lakh per 10 gm, silver has gained the attention of investors. From Akshaya Tritiya 2024 to 2025, silver prices have risen 15.62%, while the five-year CAGR from April 2020 stood at nearly 20%, especially in 2021, when prices spiked 69.04%.

Investors should review their financial goals and requirements, and ideally consult a financial manager, before including these metals in their portfolio.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Cost in India — May 24

The MCX gold index was at 96,400/10 gm at 8:30 am on Saturday, May 24, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 97,935/kg, as per MCX data.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 96,850/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 8:30 am on May 24, while 22-carat gold was priced at 88,779 /10 gms. And, silver prices today are at 98,230/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

Here are the prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 24 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It must be noted that for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price.

 

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 24

  • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai — 96,680/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — 96,400/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Mumbai — 98,060/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — 98,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 24

  • Gold bullion rates in Chennai — 96,960/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Chennai — 96,400/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Chennai — 98,340/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — 98,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 24

  • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata — 96,550/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — 96,400/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Kolkata — 97,930/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — 98,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 24

  • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad — 96,830/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad96,400/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad — 98,210/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — 98,000/kg.

 

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 24

  • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru96,760/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — 96,400/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru — 98,130/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — 98,000/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 24

  • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi — 96,510/10 gm.
  • MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — 96,400/10 gm.
  • Silver bullion rate in New Delhi — 97,890/kg.
  • MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — 98,000/kg.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

